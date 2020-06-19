

James Apistolas (Age 83)

James Apistolas, of Springfield, Virginia died at his home on Thursday, June 11, 2020, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Frankie Apistolas; his three children, Lisa Hensley (Jim), James Apistolas (Christopher Galanty), and Frannie Muldowney (Michael); and his six grandchildren, Abigail Apistolas, Maxwell Apistolas, Jackson Hensley, Suzanne Muldowney, Gabrielle Hensley, and Colleen Muldowney; as well as a host of life-long friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the graveside service will be for the family only, but a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



