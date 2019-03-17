Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES APPLE.



In Loving Memory of

JAMES G. APPLE

9/20/1937 ~ 1/22/2019



Please join family and friends of Jim Apple for a celebration of his life on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Old Presbyterian Meeting House, 321 S. Fairfax Street, Alexandria, Virginia. A reception will be held at the Old Presbyterian Meeting House immediately following the service and prior to a short dedication service at the Presbyterian Cemetery and Columbarium, 600 Hamilton Avenue, Alexandria, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the University of Virginia School of Law, 580 Massie Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903-1738, Ft. Thomas Education Foundation, P.O. Box 75090, 28 N. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas, KY 41075; Louisville Bar Foundation, 600 W. Main St., Louisville, KY 40202; or .