James Richard Austin

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our brother, James Richard Austin, on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the age of 74, at his home in Rockville, MD. Jim was predeceased by his wife, Carol Greisbach, the love of his life and best friend, in January, 2017. Born in Bethesda, MD, on September 30, 1945, Jim was the son of William C. Austin, Sr. and Mildred (Warfield) Austin. He grew up in Bethesda, MD, and attended B-CC High School, where he played football and ran track, graduating in 1964. He attended Montgomery Junior College, where he met Carol, and the University of Maryland, graduating in 1968. Jim and Carol married in August of 1969, and both spent many years working for the Marriott Corporation in hotels in Texas, Florida, Kentucky, and Virginia before returning to Maryland. Jim and Carol spent much of their free time buying and selling antiques, collectibles, and everything Washington Redskins, plus loving their cats, playing cards, and doing jigsaw puzzles. Family was very important to Jim, and he was the son who was the point guard for his parents' last years. Jim and Carol joined the Elks Club and helped in many fundraisers over the years. Jim is survived by his four siblings, William Austin, Jr. and his wife, Susanne, of Burtonsville, MD, Robert Austin and his wife, Jean, of Burtonsville, MD, Edward Austin of Hawthorne, CA, and Judy Goff and her husband, Peter, of Granby, CT. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Rehrig, Laura Lambert, William E. Austin, Lisa Boothe, Kathy Yakubik, and her husband, Jeff, Corey Goff, Kevin Goff, and Shannon Ball and her husband, Jamie; as well as grand nieces and nephews, Justin Hopkins, Evan Lambert, Logann Boothe, Keelynn Boothe, Zachary Yakubik, Cooper Yakubik, Genevieve Goff, and Joseph Ball. Family and friends are invited to come together to celebrate Jim's life on Friday, January 24. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. at DeVol's Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD, followed by a reception at 12:30 p.m. at Washington Rockville Elks Lodge 15, 5 Taft Court, Rockville, MD. Burial will be private. Contributions may be made to the ASPCA or another .

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 20, 2020

