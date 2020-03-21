

James Stanley Austin "Stan"



Died unexpectedly of a stroke on March 11, 2020 in Richmond, VA. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Susan Spielman Austin, daughter, Kathleen (Jim) McCarthy, son, Jay (Wenona) Austin and "adopted" son, Markus Franklin. He was Poppie to four wonderful grandchildren, Thomas and Piper Austin and Emily and Noah McCarthy.

Stan was born March 3, 1946 in Washington, DC and lived most of his life in Northern Virginia and DC. His career as a policy analyst for the U.S. Office of Personnel Management spanned more than 30 years and included a term as a Fellow in the office of Connecticut Congressman Christopher Shays.

An avid soccer fan, Stan was active in Fairfax VA Youth Soccer as a coach, referee and Commissioner. In retirement he reveled in the 24/7 Cable TV Soccer package where he cheered for his beloved Arsenal (and any other team playing) and critiqued all the ref's calls. He vicariously enjoyed the Great British Baking Show because it was a continual disappointment to him that his wife never learned to make a proper pecan pie.

Stan volunteered with STEPdc as a youth tutor and mentor, delivered Meals on Wheels for Feed More in Richmond and as an ordained Deacon in the Presbyterian Church of America (PCA), he faithfully served congregations at three churches in DC and Virginia.

Interment at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Oak Park, VA was private and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date in Richmond, VA.