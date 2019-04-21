James Axeen "Jim"
May 15, 1947 - April 4, 2019
James "Jim" Axeen of Gaithersburg, MD passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. He is the beloved husband of Janette "Jan" Axeen; loving father of Michael (Kelly) and Matthew (Amanda) Axeen; grandpa to Olivia and Natalie Axeen; brother of David, Stephen, and Alan Axeen. Jim was born in LaCrosse, WI on May 15, 1947. He graduated from the University of Iowa
in 1971 with a degree in Pharmacy and a lifelong love of all things related to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Jim worked as a pharmacist in Rockville MD, Gaithersburg MD, and Germantown, MD as his "day' (or night depending on shift) job in addition to his other professions - a coach, a super-involved Dad, an amateur chef (his scones are the best), a brewer, a gardener, a photographer, a boxer(!) and a struggling standup comedian and storyteller (his puns....). Jim loved to spend time with his family, loved to cheer on the Hawkeyes play, and will be remembered forever. A celebration of Jim's life will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Jim's name to The University of Iowa or to the .