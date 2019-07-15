The Washington Post

JAMES BAILEY (1959 - 2019)
Service Information
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD
21784
(410)-795-1400
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Notice
JAMES D. BAILEY  

On July 7, 2019, James Dennis Bailey, of Columbia, MD, formerly of New Market, MD, beloved husband of the late Brenda J. Dodson Bailey; dear father of Sara M. Carey and her husband, Paul and the late James D. Bailey, Jr. and loving grandfather to Tyler, Dominic, Gabriella, Emma and Victoria.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment in Lake View Memorial Park.
Published in The Washington Post on July 15, 2019
