

JAMES D. BAILEY



On July 7, 2019, James Dennis Bailey, of Columbia, MD, formerly of New Market, MD, beloved husband of the late Brenda J. Dodson Bailey; dear father of Sara M. Carey and her husband, Paul and the late James D. Bailey, Jr. and loving grandfather to Tyler, Dominic, Gabriella, Emma and Victoria.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment in Lake View Memorial Park.