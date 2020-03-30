

James Frederic Ballard



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James Frederic "Fred" Ballard of Haymarket, VA on March 19, 2020. He passed away peacefully with family by his side. Born in Arlington, VA, he received his engineering degree from Virginia Tech then returned home to lead the family business, : Ballard & Associates. Inc. Painting Contractors. He was a devoted family man, a beacon displaying honesty, morality, good character, and humor; an exemplary role model for "do what's right, not what's easy." Fred was an avid fisherman who loved being out on his boat. He was a marvelous chef who enjoyed providing friends and family with elaborate dishes. Fred filled many lives with love and guidance. He is survived by his wife Marilyn; sons, Chris (Jen) and Doug (Melinda); daughters, Toni (Mike) and Misty (Don); grandchildren, Kelsy, Kyle, Kendra, Trae, and Meagan. Preceded in death by his parents, Helen and James Ballard, and sisters Barbara and Carol. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.