JAMES BANKS

Notice
JAMES NATHANIEL BANKS  

On Saturday, October 12, 2019, James N. Banks of Lusby, MD passed away peacefully. He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Kelleen Walker, Kawanda Smith (Bryant); two sons, Karl J. Sr. (Cynthia) and Kennard (Debra) Banks; sister, Elsie Arnett (Ray); two brothers, Donald Lee and Russell Banks; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Rd., Camp Springs, MD from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 22, 2019
