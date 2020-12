Or Copy this URL to Share



James Henry Banks

Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 28, 2020. He is survived by his brother, William L Banks; cousin, Patrick D Banks; The Banks and Guilford Families; other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Wednesday, December 9 from 1 p.m. until service at 1:30 p.m. Interment is private.



