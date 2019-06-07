The Washington Post

JAMES "Jim" BATES

James Edward Bates "Jim"  

Jim passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019 at Hillhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Adelphi, MD. Jim's wife Fran died in 2004. Their children are Judith Bates (Steve Weinhold), David (Elsa), Richard (Dorrie), Robert (Peggy Oriani), Margaret, Michael, deceased 2018 (Linda), Kathleen Wheeler (Jeff), and Christopher (Debi). Jim is also survived by his 17 grandchildren, Katie (Brian), Anna (Bekim), David (Stephanie), Melissa (Jeffrey), Sarah (Matt), Abby (Paul), Alex (Lauren), Malia, Jimmy (Olivia), Andy, Brittany, Hannah, Charity (Danny), Tim (Kacy), Tony, Amanda (Eric) and Emmy (Geoff), and 14 great grandchildren (with two on the way). Jim was so very proud of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Borgwardt Funeral Home, 4400 Powder Mill Road, Beltsville, MD on Sunday, June 9, from 2 to 6 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Hugh of Grenoble Catholic Church, 135 Crescent Road, Greenbelt, MD, on Monday, June 10, at 10 a.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
"Don't look back, something might be gaining on you" - Satchel Paige

