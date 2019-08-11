JAMES A. BEHLIN (Age 95)
On Monday, August 5, 2019, former limousine driver for McGuire Funeral Service. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Mildred Behlin. Survived by his loving children, Barbara Simpson, Linda Behlin (William Buggs), Jacqueline Franklin (Robert), Darrell Behlin, Derrick Behlin (Wanda) and Tajuana Brown. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, two great-great-granddaughters; his only surviving sibling, John Behlin (Muriel Page) and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Service will be held on Wednesday, August 14 at the Third Street Church of God, 1204 3rd St., NW. Viewing at 10 a.m. and funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Interment Quantico National Cemetery on Friday, August 16 at 10 a.m. Arrangements by McGUIRE.