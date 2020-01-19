

James L. Bender, CDR, SC,



Retired Navy Commander James L. Bender (Jim) of Lancaster, PA passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 85. He was a resident of Willow Valley Communities. He was the son of the late David G. Bender, Sr., and Martha Jane (Krick) Bender of Milton. Jim is survived by his wife of 56 years, Diane, of their home in Lancaster. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, James Bradford "Brad;" a daughter-in-law, Audrey; and a granddaughter, Erin; who reside in Springfield, VA.

Following graduation from the Navy Officer Candidate School in Newport, RI, Jim was commissioned an Ensign and attended the Navy Supply Corps School in Athens, GA. His shipboard tours included the USS BRECKENRIDGE (AP-176) and the USS GALVESTON (CLG-3), which saw service in Vietnam. As a junior officer assigned to the office of the Comptroller of the Navy, he was part of a team that worked to develop the first system to automate military pay. Jim served several tours of duty in the greater Washington, DC area, and was assigned to the Naval Supply Systems Command. One of his most memorable tours was in San Diego, CA, where he served as Director of Data Processing for the Naval Supply Center. Jim was later assigned to the Navy Ships Parts Control Center where he served as Director of Data Processing during the Navy's consolidation of its data centers to Mechanicsburg, PA. His last duty station while on active duty was at the Fleet Material Support Office, also in Mechanicsburg.

Following his Navy career, Jim became the Director of Data Processing and Telecommunications for the Hertz Worldwide Reservations Center in Oklahoma City, OK. He subsequently returned to the Washington, DC area, where he worked with several computer and telecommunications companies. His last employment prior to retirement was working as a consultant on the development of a new information system for the DC Department of Motor Vehicles.

In accordance with Jim's wishes, there will be no funeral service. A graveside memorial service with inurnment and full military honors will be held later in Arlington National Cemetery. Any memorials may be directed to the SOLANCO Food Bank, 355 Buck Road, Quarryville, PA 17566, or Hospice and Community, Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.