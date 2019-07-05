The Washington Post

JAMES BENNETT

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
The Greater Deliverance Christian Center Church of God in Christ
441 Chaplin St., SE
Notice
JAMES ARTHUR BENNETT  

Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 1, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Jacqueline Bennett Bell and son Victor Bennett. Also survived by six grandchildren, Christian and Dominic Bell, Emily, Daniel, Marcus and Leeya Bennett and two sisters Alberta Bennett and Alice Bennett Davis and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at The Greater Deliverance Christian Center Church of God in Christ, 441 Chaplin St., SE on Monday, July 8 at 11 a.m.

Published in The Washington Post on July 5, 2019
