JAMES ARTHUR BENNETT
Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 1, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Jacqueline Bennett Bell and son Victor Bennett. Also survived by six grandchildren, Christian and Dominic Bell, Emily, Daniel, Marcus and Leeya Bennett and two sisters Alberta Bennett and Alice Bennett Davis and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at The Greater Deliverance Christian Center Church of God in Christ, 441 Chaplin St., SE on Monday, July 8 at 11 a.m.