

James O. Berish ( Age 85)



passed on December 13, 2019, of West Chester, PA. Formerly of Potomac, MD and a retired executive of Hewlett Packard's DC. office. Son of the late Andrew and Magdalene Berish.

Beloved husband of Marcia P. (Putnam) Berish; loving father of Jennifer B. Sullivan (Joseph J. III); devoted grandfather of Connor and Ryan Sullivan; dear brother of the late Andrew P. Berish.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Wednesday, December 18, 2019 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000, followed by his Funeral Mass 12 p.m. at SS Peter & Paul Church, 1325 Boot Road, West Chester, PA 19380. Int. Calvary Cem.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to , 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

Online condolences at