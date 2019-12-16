The Washington Post

james berish

Service Information
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA
19382
(610)-431-9000
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
SS Peter & Paul Church
1325 Boot Road
West Chester, PA
Notice
James O. Berish ( Age 85)  

passed on December 13, 2019, of West Chester, PA. Formerly of Potomac, MD and a retired executive of Hewlett Packard's DC. office. Son of the late Andrew and Magdalene Berish.
Beloved husband of Marcia P. (Putnam) Berish; loving father of Jennifer B. Sullivan (Joseph J. III); devoted grandfather of Connor and Ryan Sullivan; dear brother of the late Andrew P. Berish.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Wednesday, December 18, 2019 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000, followed by his Funeral Mass 12 p.m. at SS Peter & Paul Church, 1325 Boot Road, West Chester, PA 19380. Int. Calvary Cem.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to , 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 16, 2019
