James Dale Bevins
"Jim" (Age 78)
Of Vienna, VA., passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Joanne A. Bevins; brother of the late Barbara Coggins (Red); uncle of Terry, Kim, Rae, Amy and Susan. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, December 11 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2589 Chain Bridge Rd., Vienna, VA. 22181. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. and a reception will follow the service in the church hall. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Fairfax City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Jim's name. The online guestbook is available at