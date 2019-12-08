The Washington Post

JAMES "JIM" BEVINS

Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
2589 Chain Bridge Rd.
Vienna, VA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
2589 Chain Bridge Rd.
Vienna, VA
Interment
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Fairfax City Cemetery
James Dale Bevins  
"Jim" (Age 78)  

Of Vienna, VA., passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Joanne A. Bevins; brother of the late Barbara Coggins (Red); uncle of Terry, Kim, Rae, Amy and Susan. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, December 11 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2589 Chain Bridge Rd., Vienna, VA. 22181. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. and a reception will follow the service in the church hall. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Fairfax City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Jim's name. The online guestbook is available at

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 8, 2019
