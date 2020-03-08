

James Thomas Biggs (Age 72)



Passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at his home in Ashburn, Virginia. Born in Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of the late Rupert and Angela Biggs. After serving in the Army, Jim returned home and married his high school sweetheart, the late Marue Biggs. Jim earned his business degree from Eastern Michigan University while working for the Bendix Corporation. After residing in New Jersey for three years, Jim and his family lived in Northern Virginia where he continued his career at Seabury & Smith, managing a call center and IT team. He moved on to implement these departments in Asia and South America. Jim and Marue settled in Lake of the Woods, Orange County, VA in 2000, where Jim eventually retired. He lived life to the fullest and enjoyed many fine days playing golf with the Goofers, taking rides on his pontoon boat, and spending time with family and friends. Jim is survived by his daughter Deidra Biggs, son Darren (Sara) Biggs; and grandson Cole Stevens. He is also survived by his brother, Rupert (Kathy) Biggs.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle, SE Leesburg, Virginia 20175. Online condolences may be made to the family at