James Bladh
James Carl Bladh
On Friday, December 13, 2019, James Carl Bladh (Jim), 94, passed away on the 78th anniversary of the Office of the Supervisor of Salvage & Diving (SUPSALV), United States Navy. Jim spent 28 years in SUPSALV, using his persuasive skills and extensive knowledge to successfully complete recovery and salvage projects from Hong Kong to Pago Pago. Colleagues might say that he managed every aspect of the military and civilian projects, including his supervisors.  On Tuesday, November 17, there will be a procession led by the Alexandria City Police, Arlington County Police and the Patriot Guard Riders leaving the Cunningham Turch Funeral Home, 811 Cameron Street, Alexandria, VA 22314 at 9:30 a.m. A service will then be held at 11 a.m. at the Old Post Chapel at the gates of Arlington Cemetery followed by Interment with full Navy Honors. Please RSVP to the funeral home's website if you plan to attend the funeral. SInce we will be on a military base, all visitors need to have identification to get on base. If you have military ID, you will get on the base without needing a pass. To read the entire obituary, please go tohttps://www.cunninghamfuneralhome.net/obituary/james-carl-bladh/

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 10, 2020.
NOV
17
Service
11:00 AM
Old Post Chapel
