Rev. James Dewart Brassard
Rev. James Dewart Brassard, 63, passed away at his home in Bowie, MD on November 4 due to a stage IV malignant brain tumor (glioblastoma). James was born to Rev. LaVern and Mary Brassard on December 9, 1956 in Connell, Washington. He graduated from Whitworth College in 1979 and Princeton Theological Seminary in 1984. In 1994 he married the love of his life, Andrea Belanus, in Wayne, NJ. James held pastorates in Slippery Rock, PA, Wayne, NJ, and was senior pastor of Christian Community Presbyterian Church (CCPC) in Bowie, MD from 2004 to May 2020.James is survived by his wife, Andrea; mother, Mary; sons Oliver (Jessica) of Oak Park, IL, and Jonah (Allyson) of Union City, NJ; daughters Lydia (Jonathan) of Albany, NY, and Shaina (Jeff) of Minneapolis, MN; one sister; two brothers; thirteen nieces and nephews; and two grandchildren. Service of the Resurrection planned for a later date.
