JAMES CLIFTON BRAY
Peacefully on Thursday February 21, 2019, with his family by his side, James went home to be with the Lord. He is survived by his wife, Katrina Bray; children, Kyle Bray, Kimberly Klacik and husband, Jeffrey Klacik, Corey Bray; sisters, Chandra Grant, Beverly Bray; brothers, Ronald Bray (Elizabeth), Byron Bray and wife, Mary Bray; granddaughter, Olivia Klacik; and a host of nephews and nieces, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his older sister, Patricia. Visitation on Friday, March 1, from 1 p.m. until time of service 2 p.m. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD. Interment Private.