The Washington Post

JAMES BROOKS (1956 - 2019)
Service Information
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
3910 Silver Hill Road
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-899-0687
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Ark of Safety Christian Church
9402 Marlboro Pike
Upper Marlboro, MD
View Map

JAMES STANLEY BROOKS  

James Stanley Brooks, a native of Washington, DC, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the age of 63. He was born on December 6, 1956 to Elder Mary Brooks and was the third of six children. He worked for the American Red Cross. He is survived by his mother, three brothers, one sister and a host of family members.
 
A service will be held at the Ark of Safety Christian Church, 9402 Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772 on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the at or the American Red Cross at Redcross.org.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 16, 2019
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.