JAMES BROWN
JAMES DAVID BROWN (Age 90) October 28, 1929 - September 27, 2020
Of Prince Georges County passed away on September 27, 2020. James, son of Marjorie and James J. Brown, was born on October 28, 1929 in Raleigh, NC. Upon his parents' passing, James was raised by John and Marie Logan, who lovingly welcomed him to join their children of five boys and five girls. He is survived by two sons, David, and Gregory; two grandchildren David Jr. and Jasmine, and is also survived by Logan family members Ann Snoddy and Michael Logan. James received his B.S. from DC Teachers College in 1956, and during his long career took great pride in teaching young minds to grow with knowledge and compassion for others. A private family viewing was held in his memory.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 18, 2020.
