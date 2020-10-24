

James Brown "Chuckie"

Passed away October 21, 2020 at Selby Memorial Hospital in Washington DC.James was an avid golfer and he loved fishing and boxing, you could always count on him to fill the room wih lots of jokes and a huge smile. He is survived by four brothers; Rudolph, Anthony, Joseph And Garcia and four sisters; Veree, Eleanor, Beverly, and Barbara, and a Host of nephews, nieces, and friends. He was the third child of 16 children from Veree Francis Harrod And Robert Leo Brown. Due Covid-19, A celebration of his life/Funeral Services will be held at a later date.



