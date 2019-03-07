

JAMES RONALD BUETE



Ronnie Buete, age 75, of Cheverly, MD, passed away peacefully on March 1. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Betty, son Michael, stepsons David, Michael, and Jeffrey Watkins, and his brother Gary and his family. Ronnie is also survived by seven beloved grandchildren, numerous family members and friends. Ronnie retired from the Prince George's County Fire Department but continued to work with Koll Distributors for many years. Among his favorite pastimes were fishing, crabbing, and rooting for the Redskins and Terps. His greatest pleasure was watching his grandchildren's sporting events with Betty. A Celebration of Ronnie's life will be held at Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A., 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD on Saturday, March 9 where the family will receive visitors beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a .