JAMES RICHARD BURKE, JR., PhD  

On April 28, 2019 in Cary, NC. Richard was a native Washingtonian, attended Gonzaga High school and earned his PhD in physics from the Catholic University of America. He leaves behind his daughters, Laura Broussard, Tracy Curl and Mary Patricia Rogers; his grandchildren, Tommy and Joseph Broussard, Vincent and Kaitlyn Curl, Johnny, Kenny and Jessica Rogers; and his sisters, Marjorie Perez and Kathleen Clark. Private services held in Cary NC. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD at later date. Full obit at www.brownwynnecary.com
Published in The Washington Post on June 2, 2019
