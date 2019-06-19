James Francis Butler (Age 82)
Of White Plains, MD peacefully transitioned to Eternal Rest on Friday, June 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara A. Butler; loving father of Timothy F. Butler (Tracey); grandfather of Sabre' Comfort. He is survived by his brother Robert H. Butler. He leaves to cherish several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held on Friday June 21, 2019 at Calvary Gospel Church, 11150 Berry Road, Waldorf, MD 20603 from 2 to 5 p.m. Private Interment, Maryland Veterans Cemetery Cheltenham, MD. Arrangements Entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, P.A. Aquasco, MD