JAMES CALDWELL Sr.
James L. Caldwell, Sr. (Age 94)  
Long time resident of Vienna, Virginia and a founding member of Our Lady of Good Council Catholic Church (OLGC) passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was a veteran from his service in the Navy in World War II, serving initially in Bahia, Brazil swimming the wheels out to the sea planes, braving the piranha infested Amazon River to bring the planes ashore. He later served as a cook on several ships making his way eventually into Tokyo Harbor after the surrender of Japan. After the war, he worked for a few years at the Andrews Paper Company, and then went into the Federal Service as a draftsman at the Army Map Service and later at the Geological Survey as supervisor of the publications section. He retired from the Geological Survey in the early 80's. He was a great dad, who during his working years, worked tirelessly to support his family, sometimes holding down three jobs to make ends meet. He did volunteer work at the church and for the community. He was an artist at heart and painted both in oils and water colors. A devoted father, grandfather and great grandfather. His wife of 69 years predeceased him on April 2, 2020. He is survived by his four children, Delia, Timothy (wife Barbara), Christopher (wife Lucy) and James Jr. (wife Ginger); grandchildren, Meg, Sara, Marie, Gus, and Jack; and great-grandchildren, Finn, Cael, Molly, and Kingston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 8601 Wolftrap Rd. SE, Vienna, VA 22182 on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. with interment to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park (graveside services restricted to family). Please view and sign the family guestbook atwww.moneyandking.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 938-7440
