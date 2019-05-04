The Washington Post

On Friday, April 26, 2019 departed this life. He was survived by his devoted wife Binah, one son Noble, one daughter Theresa, two grandchildren, one great-grandchild, three brothers and a host of other relatives and many friends. Viewing 10 am until time of funeral services on Monday, May 6, at New Bethany Baptist Church, 1300 10th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001, Reverend Jesse Jackson, Pasto. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Marshall March Funeral Homes.
 
 
 

Published in The Washington Post on May 4, 2019
