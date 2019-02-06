JAMES HUGH CARR (Age 89)
Of Frederick, MD died Monday, February 4, 2019. Predeceased by wife Helen Carr in 2014. Born February 23, 1929 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Frank and Katherine (Bannon) Carr. He was a WWII
Navy Veteran and received the lifetime award from the VFW. Mr. Carr formerly worked as a new and used car manager, and was also Chief of Permits for PG County. Survived by son, Michael Carr and wife, Susan, of Deland, FL; daughter, Debra Kopit and husband, Richard, of Frederick; and five grandchildren. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD, where a funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, February 8. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a disabled veterans . Online condolences at