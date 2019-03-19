Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES "Jim" CARR.



JAMES CARR "Jim" (Age 87)



James "Jim" Carr passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 17, 2019 from advanced lung cancer.

His motto was "Carpe Diem," and he approached everything in his life with unparalleled vigor and determination. James had a distinguished career spanning more than 47 years as an engineer for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and the Department of Energy (DOE). While at the DoD he spearheaded the development of eight state-of-the-art military vehicles that were adapted by all branches of the armed services - which are still used to this day. In his tenure at the DOE, eight of his projects involving innovative fossil fuel technologies were included in the 100 Most Technologically Significant New Products list.

James is survived by his loving wife of more than 66 years, Joetta; his children, Timothy and Cynthia; his grandchildren, Kasandra, Brittany, Timothy Jr. and Patrick; and six great-grandchildren.

Family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until start of celebration of life service at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20904.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations be made to the James P. Carr Memorial Scholarship Fund in his honor.