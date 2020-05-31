James W. Cassedy, III (Age 94)
Peacefully passed on May 23, 2020. He was one of the few remaining WWII veterans, U.S. Navy, and participated in the Normandy Invasion, recipient of the Purple Heart. Originally from Mississippi, Mr. Cassedy moved to Northern Virginia, where he had a successful career with Hartford Insurance Washington office for 43 years, retiring as General Manager. He was devoted to his church, 1st Baptist of Springfield. Survived by children, Diana Rich, Kathleen Cassedy, James Cassedy IV, Victor Cassedy and Jeffrey Cassedy, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Mr. Cassedy will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery with his late wife, Linda Curlee Cassedy. Service will be online, Saturday, June 13, 11 a.m. fbcspringfield.org watchlive link.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.