The Washington Post

JAMES COLBY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES COLBY.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

James Thomas Colby  

Died on December 13, 2019 at age 85 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, where he had lived for the past two years with his wife Mary (Frankie McCarthy) Colby. He is survived by seven children, James Michael Colby (Nancy), James Scott Colby (Sara), Michael Colby Doerfler (Bart), Scott McKay Colby (Brownell), Christopher Michael Kelly (Mitch), Margaret Mary (Margo) Kelly and Sharon Patricia Kelly. He also left 11 grandchildren and one great grandchild. A memorial service will be held next summer in Maryland.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.