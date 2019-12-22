James Thomas Colby
Died on December 13, 2019 at age 85 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, where he had lived for the past two years with his wife Mary (Frankie McCarthy) Colby. He is survived by seven children, James Michael Colby (Nancy), James Scott Colby (Sara), Michael Colby Doerfler (Bart), Scott McKay Colby (Brownell), Christopher Michael Kelly (Mitch), Margaret Mary (Margo) Kelly and Sharon Patricia Kelly. He also left 11 grandchildren and one great grandchild. A memorial service will be held next summer in Maryland.