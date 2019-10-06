

James Kenneth Connell "Jim"



Of Arlington, Virginia, retired senior foreign service officer, died on September 28, 2019 of complications from leukemia. Jim was born in Norwich, Connecticut, on March 24, 1940. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Pia; their son Chris and Chris's wife Michelle; their grandchildren Jonathan and Emilie; their daughter Katherine, and his sister Judy. He was a graduate of Georgetown University and Columbia University. After a tour in the Peace Corps, Jim joined the US Department of State in 1964 and rose to the rank of Counselor before retiring in 1996. Jim will be remembered fondly as a true New Englander, reserved with his enthusiasm for most things except his grandchildren, the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots, and bridge games with his friends. He passed on his love of baseball to Katherine and Jonathan, and was grateful to have seen Emilie's first soccer game one week before he died. Services will be private.