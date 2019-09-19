JAMES L. COOKS, JR.
James Lester Cooks, Jr., entered into eternal rest on September 5, 2019, at Capital Caring Hospice in Lanham, MD. Beloved husband of the late Helen Robertson Cooks, he is survived by his children, Allison Gambrill Peterson and Alexis Cooks Fields; four grandchildren; two sisters; and a host of treasured family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, James L. Cooks, Sr., and Deetsy Mae Cooks; and his brother, Alphonse Cooks. Visitation will be held at the Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD, on Saturday, September 21 from 12:30 p.m. until time of service at 1:30 p.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.