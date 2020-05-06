Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES "Jim" COOLEY. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



James Lawrence Cooley "Jim"

Beloved husband, father, grand and great-grandfather passed away as a result of COVID-19, on the evening of April 28, 2020 at Prince George's Hospital Center, Maryland. Jim Cooley was born on April 17, 1938 in Northampton, MA and grew up in Pelham, MA, in rural and humble beginnings. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts in 1960 with a BS in Mathematics, and in 1962 received his MA in Mathematics from Pennsylvania State University. He started his employment in 1963 as a Mathematician and Aerospace Engineer at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration ( Beloved husband, father, grand and great-grandfather passed away as a result of COVID-19, on the evening of April 28, 2020 at Prince George's Hospital Center, Maryland. Jim Cooley was born on April 17, 1938 in Northampton, MA and grew up in Pelham, MA, in rural and humble beginnings. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts in 1960 with a BS in Mathematics, and in 1962 received his MA in Mathematics from Pennsylvania State University. He started his employment in 1963 as a Mathematician and Aerospace Engineer at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration ( NASA ) Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland, where he was recognized with multiple citations and held many positions including as head of the Mission Design Section and as a staff engineer. Jim leaves behind a 34 year legacy of work at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, where he helped with orbital mechanics of satellites that helped monitor and warn of weather dangers. Jim leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Brenda whom he met in College; daughter Deborah; son Andrew and his wife Lynn; two granddaughters Ciera and Ruth; and great-grandson Landyn. He also leaves behind a myriad of friends in the community of Greenbelt, MD, where he served in numerous capacities across church and civic organizations. Jim had a passion for wine tasting, jogging, and sports, especially the Maryland Terrapins. He shared all of these experiences with his family as often as he could. He will be buried in Pelham, MA at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on May 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites NASA Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close