James Nicholas Corrigan Passed away peacefully in his home on June 15, 2020 surrounded by his beloved family. Jim was born December 16, 1934 in Providence, Rhode Island, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Francis Corrigan. Jim attended La Salle Academy and was class of 1957 at Brown University. At both La Salle and Brown, he was a recognized member of the Track and Field teams excelling in long distance running. After moving to Washington in 1960, he served as a Staff Assistant to Senator Claiborne Bell. In 1966 Jim began his 40 year career with the Riggs National Bank, having served as a Vice President for Private Banking. Jim was a member of the Chevy Chase Club and the Metropolitan Club of the City of Washington, where he served two separate terms as a member of the Board of Governors and Chairman of the Athletic Committee. Until his death, Jim was an avid squash player having earned numerous championships but perhaps most proud of his 2018 Super Legends Championship titles in both hardball and softball. Jim is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Martin Corrigan and their children Jimmy, John, Peter, Michael and Nannie. He was a proud grandfather to eight grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Mary McKinney and brother John Corrigan. He was pre-deceased by his daughter, Carolyn Lee Corrigan and his brothers, Michael Corrigan and Brian Corrigan. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit the tribute wall of Jim's obituary page to share memories at