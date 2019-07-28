The Washington Post

JAMES CORSETTY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES CORSETTY.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

James Joseph Corsetty  

Passed away at his Gaithersburg, MD home on the morning of July 24, 2019, at the age of 81. He will be greatly missed for his love and guidance as a father and friend, his enthusiasm for life ("Never give up, don't ever give up!") and always seeking to learn (and perfect!) new things. Jim is survived by his daughter, Jann; sons, Jim and Michael and sister, Elaine Schleeper. At Jim's request, no services will be held. Those wishing to honor his life can make a donation in his name directly to Montgomery Hospice or the .
Published in The Washington Post on July 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.