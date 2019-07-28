

James Joseph Corsetty



Passed away at his Gaithersburg, MD home on the morning of July 24, 2019, at the age of 81. He will be greatly missed for his love and guidance as a father and friend, his enthusiasm for life ("Never give up, don't ever give up!") and always seeking to learn (and perfect!) new things. Jim is survived by his daughter, Jann; sons, Jim and Michael and sister, Elaine Schleeper. At Jim's request, no services will be held. Those wishing to honor his life can make a donation in his name directly to Montgomery Hospice or the .