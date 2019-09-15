JAMES F. COSTELLO, JR.,
"Jim" (Age 89)
Det. Sgt., Metropolitan Police (Ret.),
Of Huntingtown, MD, Passed away on September 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Martha Mary [Manning] Costello, loving father of Claire Barry, Mary Jo Smith
(Greg), Katie Costello (Kurt Walter), James F. Costello III, Suzanne Costello (Gil Zalc), Thomas Costello (Janine), and Joan Costello (Jerry Clark). Grandfather of 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; beloved brother of Dolores Cunningham of Chelmsford, MA and many loving nieces and nephews. Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, Owings, MD 20736 on Monday, September 16 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Jesus the Divine Word Catholic Church, Huntingtown, MD 20639 on Tuesday, September 17 at 10 a.m. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens, Dunkirk, MD 20574. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Huntingtown VFD, P O Box 482, Huntingtown, MD 20639.