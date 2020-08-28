1/
JAMES D'AMICO
James Charles Carmelo D'Amico  
Died peacefully on August 17, 2020 in Fairfax, Virginia at the age of 83. Jim, as he was known, was born in the West End of Boston, MA to immigrants from Augusta, Sicily. Jim was a graduate of Somerville High School and worked for many years as a technician in the laboratory of Dr. Edward L. Fireman at the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory in Cambridge, MA. There he analyzed the Apollo 11 lunar samples and co-authored scientific manuscripts published in the journal Science and other scientific journals, an accomplishment which gave him great pride. After raising his family in Arlington, MA, he lived briefly in Rhode Island before relocating to Virginia where he eventually retired from the Department of Defense. He enjoyed playing tennis, taking long bicycle rides, and spending time with family and friends. Jim is predeceased by his parents, Sebastiano ("Jimmy") and Maria Cristina ("Mary") (Zandi) D'Amico; his siblings, Salvatore, Vincenzo, Josephine Diana, and Marguerite DiBlasi; and his former wife, Rita (Buckley) Robinson. He is survived by his best-friend and longtime companion, Eileen Ward of Virginia; his children, James (Julie) of Arlington, MA, Jeanne of Framingham, MA, and Theodore (Yvette) of Boston, MA; Brad Ward (Maya) of Arlington, Virginia; 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. Jim will be laid to rest alongside his parents in St. Michael's Cemetery, Jamaica Plain, MA in a private service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jim's memory to Camp Billings (https://campbillings.org/), an organization which provided his children and grandchildren many wonderful summers on Lake Fairlee, VT. Expressions of sympathy can be made through www.russofuneralhome.com Joseph Russo Funeral Home, Roslindale, MA.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Russo Funeral Home
814 American Legion Hwy(Roslindale)
Roslindale, MA 02131
(617) 325-7300
