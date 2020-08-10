1/
James Daniel
1935 - 2020
James Bruce Daniel  
James Bruce Daniel, 85 of Laurel, MD, passed away July 31, 2020. He was born on February 1, 1935 to Jesse Lowell Daniel and Effie Zona Daniel in Atlanta, GA. Bruce was a Veteran of the Army which he serviced for 34 years. He retired from the Army in 1986 and then worked for several government contractor for another 15 years. He enjoyed traveling, history, volks-marching (German walking club) and genealogy. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Nancy King Daniel; his daughter Honor Criserious (Crissy) Shevchenko; son-in-law Alex Shevchenko; plus honorary granddaughters, Shelby Kennedy, Shauna Kennedy Milnes, and Shaylin Kenny Crim, their spouses and children; plus many nieces, nephews, their spouses and children. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, four sisters, their respective spouses, a nephew, and his young daughter Melinda Joyce Daniel who passed away in 1967. Due to COVID, a private visitation and funeral will be at the Donaldson Funeral Home, 313 Talbott Ave, Laurel, MD 20707. Interment will be at Maryland Military Cemetery Crownsville. Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences can be made at www.donaldsonfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donaldson Funeral Home
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
301-725-1690
Memories & Condolences

