The Washington Post

JAMES "Goody" DANIELS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES "Goody" DANIELS.
Service Information
R.N. Horton's Funeral Home - Washington
600 Kennedy St. NW
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-829-9000
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Spirit of Faith Christian Center
2261 Oxon Run Drive
Temple Hills, MD
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Spirit of Faith Christian Center
2261 Oxon Run Drive,
Temple Hills, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

JAMES E. DANIELS "Goody"  

Entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 10, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife Karen Cobb Daniels; two daughters Temecular Daniels and Jamika Rawlings; one son Antoine Cobb; one grandson Malik Daniels; one sister; two brothers; stepmother Pauline Daniels; and a host of relatives and many friends. Viewing will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral 11 a.m. at Spirit of Faith Christian Center, 2261 Oxon Run Drive, Temple Hills, MD 20748 (Pastor Rick Wooten). Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Arrangements by RN Horton Funeral Service.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.