JAMES E. DANIELS "Goody"
Entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 10, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife Karen Cobb Daniels; two daughters Temecular Daniels and Jamika Rawlings; one son Antoine Cobb; one grandson Malik Daniels; one sister; two brothers; stepmother Pauline Daniels; and a host of relatives and many friends. Viewing will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral 11 a.m. at Spirit of Faith Christian Center, 2261 Oxon Run Drive, Temple Hills, MD 20748 (Pastor Rick Wooten). Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Arrangements by RN Horton Funeral Service.