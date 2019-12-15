The Washington Post

JAMES DANSEREAU

Service Information
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA
22032
(703)-425-9702
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:30 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
8800 Braddock Road
Annandale, VA
James F. Dansereau (Age 78)  

Of Burke, VA on December 13, 2019 at home. Beloved husband of 47 years to Judy. Devoted father of Sharon (Ryan), Mark (Julie), David (Alyssa) and Fr. Kevin. Brother of Margaret Craver. He is also survived by six grandchildren. Predeceased by parents, Roland and Marion Dansereau, and his brother, John. Friends may call at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, Virginia, on Tuesday, December 17 from 6 to 8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 8800 Braddock Road, Annandale, VA at 12:30 pm. Interment at Fairfax Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Athletes for Christ, 3703 Cameron Mills Road, Alexandria, Virginia 22305.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 15, 2019
