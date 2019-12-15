James F. Dansereau (Age 78)
Of Burke, VA on December 13, 2019 at home. Beloved husband of 47 years to Judy. Devoted father of Sharon (Ryan), Mark (Julie), David (Alyssa) and Fr. Kevin. Brother of Margaret Craver. He is also survived by six grandchildren. Predeceased by parents, Roland and Marion Dansereau, and his brother, John. Friends may call at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, Virginia, on Tuesday, December 17 from 6 to 8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 8800 Braddock Road, Annandale, VA at 12:30 pm. Interment at Fairfax Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Athletes for Christ, 3703 Cameron Mills Road, Alexandria, Virginia 22305.