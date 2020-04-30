The Washington Post

JAMES DAVENPORT (1943 - 2020)
James Carroll Davenport (Age 76)  

Died of heart failure on April 16, 2020 at Alexandria Hospital. Jim was born in Columbus, Nebraska on December 17, 1943. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Nebraska. He went on to graduate school at the University of Wisconsin. He taught high school in Greenwich, Connecticut. In Washington he worked for two government agencies, a law firm, and the State Department Federal Credit Union. Jim is survived by his wife of 44 years Carol (Koch); a son, Valery James; a sister, Annette Stratman of Grand Island, Nebraska, and eight nieces and nephews. Burial will take place in Schuyler Nebraska at a later date. Donations can be sent to The or The .
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 30, 2020
