JAMES "Jim" DAVIS
James H. Davis "Jim"  
Of Chaptico, MD, passed away on May 23, 2020at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home due to complications from coronavirus.Born on September 28, 1924 in Columbia, SC, he was the son of the late Flossie Smith and Willie J. Davis. Jim is survived by his children, Cassandra Davis, Olivia D. Cook, and Cedric J. Davis; his sisters, Ruth Glover, Ann Occhino, Aurelian Burton, and Dorothy Wheeler. He also leaves behind five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his sister, Mildred Perry. Jim was interred on July 1, 2020 at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. All services were private due to the pandemic. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
