JAMES "Jim" DAVIS
1924 - 2020
James H. Davis "Jim"  
Of Chaptico, MD, passed away on May 23, 2020at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home due to complications from coronavirus.Born on September 28, 1924 in Columbia, SC, he was the son of the late Flossie Smith and Willie J. Davis. Jim is survived by his children, Cassandra Davis, Olivia D. Cook, and Cedric J. Davis; his sisters, Ruth Glover, Ann Occhino, Aurelian Burton, and Dorothy Wheeler. He also leaves behind five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his sister, Mildred Perry. Jim was interred on July 1, 2020 at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. All services were private due to the pandemic. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home Pa
30195 Three Notch Rd
Charlotte Hall, MD 20622
(301) 472-4400
Memories & Condolences

August 9, 2020
We will miss his laugh, his smile, and his general disposition. He is my uncle, my Mother's brother! I loved him dearly and so did she. Rest in Peace Uncle! Mom wants you to know that she misses you.
Jeanette Powers
Family
August 9, 2020
Jim was my Main Man, and a great influence in my life, he is greatly missed by all who knew him. R.I.P. Sarge.
Carl Edward Moore
Family
