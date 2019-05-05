

James MARVIN Dear

"Jim"



Of Fairfax, Virginia passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019 in The Woodlands, Texas. Born in 1939 in Pineville, Louisiana, Jim was the beloved husband of Christine (Potera) Dear; loving father of Kimberly, Scott (Sandy), Gary, and Steven Dear; adoring grandfather of Dawnielle (Matthew) Przylucki and Brent Dear.

Jim served in the U.S. Air Force as a Radar Operator and then in the U.S. Naval Reserves as an Intelligence Officer. He graduated from Louisiana State University with Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Forestry. Jim spent his career as a Forester for the US Forest Service, serving in Mississippi, Arkansas, Denver, and the Washington, DC. Headquarters, where he retired in 1995.

Jim loved to hunt and fish and spend time in the woods. He will be missed terribly, but his love of books and plants, and his sense of humor live on through his children and grandchildren.

Visitation is Sunday, May 5 at Klein Funeral Home in Tomball, Texas. Burial is Monday at the Houston National Cemetery.