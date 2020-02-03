

James Brown Delozier "Jimmie"

(Age 88)



Passed on to his heavenly home on Friday, January 31, 2020. Jimmie was born June 2, 1931 in Fairfax County, the son of Emery and Cora Delozier. He worked at Fruit Growers Express in Alexandria, Virginia for 19 years and retired from Amtrak after 11 years. He attended Benchmark Baptist Fellowship in Fredericksburg, Virginia and was a lifelong member of the Lions Club of Colonial Beach. Jimmie is survived by his beloved wife, Anne Davis Delozier of 54 years; and five sons, Donnie Delozier (Denise) of Nashville, Larry Delozier, Dale Delozier (Cathy) of Fredericksburg, Jackie Delozier (Debbie) of Woodford, Billy Delozier (deceased); two grandchildren Rachel Rico (Blaine) of Rossville, GA and Eric Delozier of Fredericksburg; as well as many loving relatives and friends. He will be missed by his companion Boots (dog). In addition to his parents, Jimmie was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Bruce, Buster, Bennie and Raymond Delozier and Christine Payne, Bessie Davis, Nellie Atwell, Dollie Simmons and Sadie Arrington. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 4 at 4 p.m. in the Bowling Green Chapel of Storke Funeral Home. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Interment will take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5 in Mount Comfort Cemetery in Alexandria, VA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Benchmark Baptist Fellowship, 10510 Benchmark Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 or Hospice-Capital Caring, 111 Olde Greenwich Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. The family would like to say a special thank you to friends, Kathy and Ken Peyton, and caregivers Cindy, Jean, Karen, and Pamela. More details at