JAMES DELPIRE
JAMES F. DELPIRE October 1927 - November 2019
Passed away peacefully in hospice care, surrounded by family, on November 10, 2019. Jim is survived by Norma, his wife of 68 years, their three children, three grandchildren, one great-grandchild and two sisters. A memorial service was held at Oxon Hill United Methodist Church on October 16, 2020. Jim served in the US Navy for two years and then had a successful career as an engineer and manager with RCA (later GE) for 30+ years. He was a member of Oxon Hill United Methodist Church, a member of the American Legion, an amateur radio operator, a self-taught backyard auto mechanic, and a fan of the New York Yankees and the Green Bay Packers.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 2, 2020.
