James Denham
1944 - 2020
James Kirkwood Denham  
February 3, 1944 to May 15, 2020
  
James was born in Washington, DC, the son of Kirkwood and Florence Denham. He lived his entire life in Silver Spring, MD where he graduated from Northwood High School Class of '62. He continued his education at the University of Cincinnati school of Mortuary Sciences where he completed requirements for a degree. He spent many years as the manager of Tyson Wheeler Funeral Home and later at Hines Rinaldi and other Service Corporation International locations. "Big Jim," as he was affectionately known, was an avid Redskins fan and a philatelist. He was predeceased by his parents and leaves his sister Janice McDonald (Tony) of Myrtle Beach, SC; his niece Pamela (Darian); and his long-time companion Rita Claxton. His marriage to the former Claudia Kidder ended in an amicable divorce. He was interred at Parklawn Memorial Cemetery with a graveside service for the family. Due to the existing virus restrictions no further service is anticipated.  


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 7, 2020.
