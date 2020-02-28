JAMES STRATTON DIETZ, JR.
5/22/1940 ~ 2/13/2020
Jim Dietz died peacefully with his wife Jane at his side. Jim graduated from Brown in 1962, then married, Marilï¿½ï¿½ Remolina in Mexico City. They moved to San Diego where he started many businesses. Jim loved poetry, travel, movies, sailing, dancing, and telling stories. In 2010 Jim married Jane Riles. They were very happy together. Jim is survived by his wife, Eleanor Jane Riles of Ft. Lauderdale, daughter Maribel (Jordan Kellman) Dietz of Lafayette, LA, son Steven (Angela) Dietz of San Diego, three grandkids William Dietz of San Diego, Francisco and Gisele Kellman both of Lafayette, and sisters Johanna (Jacob) Katzenelson of Haifa, Israel and Margaret Henderson of Swoope, VA. A memorial will be at a later date.