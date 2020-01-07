

Dr. James Victor Dingell



Of Vienna, VA passed away on December 21, 2019 at the age of 88 at home with his children by his side. An avid sportsman, skilled photographer, and dedicated medical researcher, he was born in Detroit, MI and is preceded in death by his beloved wife Georgina, parents John David and Grace Bigler Dingell, and his brother John David Dingell.

Beloved husband of 34 years to Georgina; devoted father of James V. Dingell, Jr. and wife Dana, Ann-Eve Dingell, and Michael F. Dingell and wife Kate; brother of Julé Walowac; grandfather to Grace G. and James V. Dingell, III and Trevor and Jason Frye; great-grandfather to Savanah Frye; loving uncle to Eric, Marc, and Kirc Walowac, Christopher and Jennifer Dingell and numerous other nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on February 6, 2020, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 8601 Wolftrap Road, Vienna, VA.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, 1820 Mt. Elliott St., Detroit, MI 48207 or the Little Sisters of the Poor, 4200 Harewood Rd., NE, Washington, DC 20017-1554.